Dating apps have become a popular method for those looking to meet someone in today's world. Sites like Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, and Eharmony are a few of the more well known dating services, that have grown over the past ten years.

According to Statista, one in five partnered adults in the United States, 18 and 29 years-old old, said they had met their current spouse or partner via an online dating platform.

However, any time you're planning to meet someone through the internet, you might want to make sure they're genuine. One unlucky New York state man found out the hard way, according deputies.

New York Pair Arrested For Alleged Robbery

WNYT says that a 27-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from Selkirk, were arrested for alleged robbery, after police in Coeymans said the woman arranged to meet another man at a mobile home in the Flemings Trailer Park through a dating app.

Police said a New York state man said the suspects "held a gun to his neck and demanded money".WNYT says that the woman and the woman were identified during the investigation and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Coeymans Police.have charged both with robbery and kidnapping.

Do People in New York State Really Trust Their Partners? [STUDY]

Believe it or not, New York state has one of the lowest divorce rates in the entire country, according to Divorce.com. In fact, the 2022-2023 results of the World Population Review survey show that there were 8.8% of divorces per 1,000 people in New York State.

That doesn't mean though that everyone in New York trusts their partners or significant others.

According to a new study, New Yorkers are a bit suspicious when it comes to what their partners may be up to.

Have you ever spied on, or been spied upon by the person closest to you? Ever gone through your husband or wife's emails, or checked their Facebook for check-ins?

The Study

According to a a survey conducted by Bonusfinder.com, with the results posted at WHAM, residents in New York may be snooping on their romantic partners. New York ranked 17th overall for suspicious residents.

The study "examined the responses of 5,000 Americans in all 50 states regarding infidelity and suspicions in their romantic relationships", according to WHAM, with 35.5% of New yorkers polled admitting to spying on their partner.

The poll found that one fifth of New Yorkers surveyed have checked their partner’s social media accounts. A little under one third of residents polled said they stayed with a partner thry found out cheated.