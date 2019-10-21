New York State Could Partially Ban Balloons

Birthday parties are about to be a lot less decorative.

Gothamist reports that New York State officials are proposing to ban balloons. Well, not the balloon itself, the release of balloons. Specifically, the purposeful release of any balloon constructed of electrically conductive material, or 25 helium-filled latex balloons within the span of 24 hours. This was proposed by New York Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

According to Gothamist, this proposal would not affect hot air balloons, weather balloons, or government balloons. It's just to stop people from releasing balloons into the atmosphere. This typically happens after birthday parties and weddings. The reason for the proposed ban is because these released balloons end up becoming litter: ending up on the ground or in trees, harmful to animals to ingest them, or causing issues if they blow into power lines.

In addition to the harm balloon releases cause, there is also a global helium shortage. According to Gothamist, there aren't enough sites to acquire helium or to store it. You've probably heard the rumors of the shortage when picking up balloons for a party.

