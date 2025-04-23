New York state lawmakers are once again trying to push a proposal that The New York Post refers to as a "controversial measure". As the state budget extends further past the due date, the stalemate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other elected officials shows little sign of moving forward, according to The Gothamist.

Some state politicians say that the measure as the votes to pass, as The Post reports that the matter has been discussed at length behind closed doors.

This is not the first time lawmakers have pushed to get a bill such as this passed into law. According to SI Live, similar acts were first introduced in the New York State Senate in 2015. City and State NY had reported that the bill has now failed to pass for going on ten years.

New York State Lawmakers Once Again Try to Pass Controversial Measure

The New York Post is reporting that state lawmakers are again proposing to legalize assisted suicide for New Yorkers. The Post describes the bill as allowing a "mentally competent, terminally ill adult with six months or less to live to request a fatal cocktail of drugs from a doctor."

See Also: What Counties in New York State Have the Longest Life Expectancies?

The bill was previously struck down in June 2024, as the New York State Senate had reported that the "Medical Aid in Dying Act failed to advance through the state legislature for the fifth-straight time."

Similar laws are already legal in ten other states, including New Jersey, Vermont, and Maine. Results of a 2015 poll, posted at End of Life Choices New York, say that 77% of state residents support the right for terminally ill individuals to end their lives.