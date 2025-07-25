Get this guy off the road! New York State Police say a man was arrested after they received reports oof a wrong way driver. Offcials say the driver was operating a vehicle way over the state's legal limit, and his now facing drunk driving charges.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 13, at about 10:04 PM. troopers assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol responded to an area on I-90 in Albany, for the reports of a wrong way driver that had struck a concrete barrier.

Police say that the driver was identified as a 44-year-old man from of Groton, New York.

Police report that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. He was transported for processing, where New York state Police say that he recorded a 0.26% BAC, which is over three times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

The suspect was issued tickets., and is due back in court August. He ws released to a sober third party. No other vehicle was damaged during the incident.