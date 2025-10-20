A man from New York state, who had already been arrested back in August for allegedly ramming his ATV into another vehicle, is now facing additional charges. What seems to further the mystery, is that the suspect and the victim are apparently unknown to each other.

New York State Police say that the suspect was over three times over the legal BAC limit when the crash took place back during the summer. In addition, police say the suspect had used cocaine the night the incident allegedly occurred.

New York State Man Charged Stemming From ATV Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 16, troopers arrested a 40-year-old man from of Berne, New York for two counts of 2nd degree reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Troopers say that at around 9:09 PM that summer night. they responded to a report of a side-by-side UTV crash involving a pickup truck. The driver of the UTV was identified as the suspect.

On October 18, troopers say that the suspect was additionally charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, as a continued investigation determined the man had a 0.26% BAC at the time. Cocaine was also present in the suspect's blood at the time of the crash, says police.

The investigation had determined the suspect was operating the UTV recklessly while following multiple vehicles on the local road.

Officials say that the suspect allegedly intentionally struck a pickup truck multiple times with the UTV, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage before losing control of the UTV and crashing off the roadway.

No one else was injured during the incident, and police say the suspect is unknown to the victim.