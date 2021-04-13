New York Secretly Changes Rules For International Travel

New Yorkers can once again travel internationally without having to quarantine.

In a somewhat secret move, New York officials have ended the requirement for International travels to quarantine after arriving in the Empire State.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to officially announce the policy change the quarantine requirement has been removed from the New York State's "COVID-19 Travel Advisory."

"All international travelers must comply with all CDC requirements, which currently include proof of negative test or recent COVID recovery in order to board airplanes headed to the US," the updated advisory states for international travelers.

For international travel New York will follow the CDC's recommendation with the following expectations:

the past 3 months and who work in nursing homes, enhanced assisted living residences (EALRs) or assisted living programs (ALPs) must furlough for 14 days after arrival in New York from international travel, consistent with CDC recommendations to avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe disease for 14 days after travel. Unvaccinated health care personnel who have not recovered from COVID-19 in

the past 3 months working in all other health care settings must furlough for 7 days with a test on day 3-5 after arrival in New York from international travel, or furlough for 10 days if not tested. Fully vaccinated individuals who have not recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3

months are recommended to get tested 3-5 days after arrival in New York from international travel. All unvaccinated international travelers who have not recovered from COVID-19

in the past 3 months are recommended to get tested 3-5 days after arrival in New

York, consider non-mandated self-quarantine (7 days if tested on day 3-5, otherwise 10 days), and avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe disease for 14 days, regardless of test result.

The CDC and New York State health officials both say you shouldn't travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated, though that is not a requirement. New York health officials also encourage all New Yorkers and international travelers to get tested after landing in the Empire State and recommend all unvaccinated quarantine.

Recommendations for non-mandated self-quarantine

In some situations quarantine may be recommended but not required.

For situations where quarantine is recommended under this guidance, employers may develop policies for travel that either do or do not require furlough of affected staff.

In addition, pursuant to Executive Order 202.60, as extended, any New York State resident who voluntarily travels to another state or country for travel that was not taken as part of the person’s employment nor at the direction of the person’s employer, will not be eligible for benefits under New York’s COVID-19 paid sick leave law, although an employer may voluntarily provide such leave.

Regardless of any employer's furlough requirements, individuals should self-quarantine when not at work, avoiding large gatherings or exposure to individuals at high risk.

Precautions for All Travelers (regardless of vaccination status)

Monitor symptoms daily from day of arrival in New York through day 14;

Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated); and

Immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their health care provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

