I scream! You scream! We all scream! For ice cream! Hey, maybe it was a bad case of the munchies? A man who allegedly stole anywhere from eight to ten pints of Häagen-Dazs is lucky police happened to be chasing him down the block. The would-be thief's great ice cream heist could have drastically turned against him had officials not been there to save him as a hung perilously from a ledge of a building. This guy may have been channeling Chunk from the Goonies that day, when he probably should have been channeling Spider-Man instead.

WABC says the 30 year-old Staten Island man stole the pints of the ice cream from a CVS store late Tuesday morning. As the chase ensued, the suspect evaded police for a couple of blocks before climbing a fence at a nearby courtyard. Below him was an alleyway, but to get down there he'd have to climb or let go, and it was way too long of a drop. That's when the ice cream bandit ended up getting stuck on the ledge of the building.

That's got to be quite embarrassing. The NYPD 23rd Precinct humorously tweeted:

After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn't go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety.

Police say the ice cream bandit has been charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. There is no word what flavors he stole, or is he had a particular preference. One has to wonder why someone would need all that cold ice cream as we approached the coldest time of the year? But, of course, there's always room for some ice cream. Just be sure to pay next time, before running out the door.