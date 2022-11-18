Why is New York State Pausing Retail Cannabis Applications?

Anyone who is following cannabis sales (legal sales) in New York State knows that things are getting closer by the day as to when there will be legal sales taking place in the state. So, why is there another hold up in the entire process?

Well, because of a lawsuit. Shocking? Well, this is the modern day, where if people don't like the process or have an opinion about something, they sue. So that is what is holding up the process.

So, who is suing the State of New York about cannabis and why?

Part of the process to get New York State ready to sell retail cannabis is issuing retail sales licenses for said cannabis. In order to apply for the license there are a few restrictions, one of which is that you need to be in New York State.

Why is there someone suing New York State about cannabis sales, before they begin?

There is a company in Michigan who wants to sell their cannabis merchandise in New York State, but they are unable to even apply for a retail cannabis license because the only people (as of right now) that can apply for one of these licenses, are persons who have previously had a marijuana (cannabis) conviction or to people who are family members who have had a pervious cannabis conviction.

The Michigan company says that this is discrimination on the part of New York State, because they are not allowing anyone else to apply. So, NYS has had to put a pause on all retail license applications while this lawsuit is working its way through the courts.

