New York Man Survives Harrowing Ordeal As Sidewalk Explodes

This is not something you'd expect when walking down the street. A man is lucky to be alive after a sidewalk grate exploded as he was casually walking by. In this case, a man named Barry West was going to pay his cellphone bill when the blast happened on Farmers Boulevard in the afternoon hours. Reports say while West was indeed injured, he is expected to be okay. Scary stuff.

Watch the video HERE.

The footage shows West being knocked backwards after the explosion, but somehow was able to get up and walk away. NBC is reporting that West taken to Nassau University Medical Center and suffered second-degree burns. Family members however told NBC that he was in good spirits and recovering. FOX NY is reporting that Con Edison is investigating the incident. The video clearly shows smoke rising from the grate just a few seconds before the blast occurred.

So we've covered exploding sidewalks, but what about marijuana falling from the sky? That was the case in early June, as News 12 says an alleged drug deal gone bad as a potential buyer turned on the would-be seller and then pulled a gun. Then, the victim was allegedly physically attacked, as the suspects grabbed the big bag full of weed and threw it over the nearby rooftop onto the sidewalk in Sunset Park. Surveillance footage shows the trash bag full of weed falling to the area near the street below, with the crop scattering in every direction upon impact. No sooner did it land, three men can be seen gathering parts of the stash, and quickly running off with it like it was Christmas morning. A fourth man can be seen emerging from off-camera, and following the gang as they make their way out.