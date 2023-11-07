Offcials in New York say a tragic incident unfolded Monday afternoon, when a person died at a commercial site while on the job. The New York Daily News says the worker was cleaning the truck when he somehow got "entangled" in the shaft of the vehicle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 247 fatal occupational injuries in New York state in 2021. The Bureau says there were 5,190 total fatal injuries, including all sectors, in 2021 across the country.

Man in New York Dies in Cement Truck Accident

The New York Police Department says that a 52-year-old man (The Daily News initially reported his age at 46) died in an accident after getting trapped in a cement mixer in the Bronx. People says the victim was identified as Francisco Lumbreras by his family, and sources say he was attempting to clean the truck when the "freak accident" occurred.

See Also: Man in New York State Seriously Injured After Being Trapped in Paper Machine

The New York Department of Buildings told Norwood News says the site in Hunts Point was "not a construction site and no construction operations were active at the time of the accident."

New York City Fire Department officials told WNBC the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

See Also: Scary Scene As Construction Crane Crushes Car in New York [VIDEO]

New York City Robotic Police Dogs (DigiDogs)

New York State Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in Paper Machine

What at first almost sounded like something from an episode of The Office, could have actually turned into a tragic story if not for the quick thinking of emergency crews.

WGRZ says it all went down in late 2021 when a 40-year-old employee at the Cascade Plant somehow got trapped in a roller that feeds paper. WGRZ says that police and firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the trapped man. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.