Police Say Orange County Man Arrested Twice in Two Days

Once again, New York's 2019 Bail Reform has proven to be a controversial subject, as its opponents point to stories like the following one. Those against it say it allows repeat offenders to be released only to commit the same crimes again, sometimes within hours of their release.

Police also bring up the challenges that departments and communities across New York State are facing, not only due to bail reform, but the lack of mental health care

The new reform went into effect in January 2020, and largely did away with cash bail for many misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.

Middletown Man Allegedly Caused Multiple Disturbances

The City of Middletown Police Department said in a Facebook post that a 46-year-old Middletown man was arrested and charged Friday with robbery. It is alleged that the suspect threatened a store clerk and stole approximately $201 dollars just three days before. But while he was eventually arrested and arranged, police say he was released, as Robbery in the Third Degree is not a qualifying offense for which bail can be set under New York State Bail Reform laws.

Just hours after release, police say the suspect was at it again as neighbors reported that he was attempting to barricade a common door within the apartment building. Police say the suspect refused to speak with officers. But later that morning, police say the very same man was observed attempting to enter several locked doors to the Middletown Police Department.

Officers told the suspect that those locations were prohibited.

Suspect Gets Arrested Again

Middletown police say the man was suffering from a mental health emergency, and was reportedly transported to Garnet Medical Center for evaluation, where he was subsequently released shortly thereafter. Police say Sunday morning, the same man was witnessed yelling at employees of a Middletown bakery.

Just a few minutes later, police say the suspect was spotted one top of another man, violently assaulting him on the sidewalk. Patrol units quickly responded, as the suspect was located in a nearby apartment building. The victim was was transported by Mobile Life Support Services to Garnet Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is now facing a felony and is being held on $250,000 bail.