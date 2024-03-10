New York State Man Arrested Twice In Just Four Hours

It's another case where a suspect who was released after arrest, gets arrested again, In this case, the only took four hours for one New York state man to end up in handcuffs, according to police.

Stories like this are bound to draw attention to controversial "catch and release" policies within the state, as some question how repeat offenders are back out on the streets only to commit the same offense again.

New York State Man Arrested Twice in Four Hours

WIVB says that a Jamestown, NY man was arrested twice in just four hours Friday. Police say the 53-year-old's first offense was around 10 AM Friday, when he pulled a knife in a "threatening manner" at a worker from a local business.

WIVB says he was arated, arraigned ,and then was soon back out on the streets.

By 1:30 that afternoon, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a business, where the same man allegedly broke a window, and was arrested once again, according to WIVB.

If this scenario may sound familiar, a number of very similar incidents like this have happened in recent years. In 2023. a woman from New York State woman got busted twice for an alleged DWI in just under three hours, says police.

Newburgh Man Busted Twice For Alleged DWI

The New York State Police said in a press release that a 38-year-old Newburgh man was seen at approximately 4:16 AM traveling east on Broadway. The press release says he was stopped by troopers after he was seen drifting into the opposite lane.

Upon an investigation, troopers determined he was drunk and arrested the suspect.

Police say he refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with DWI. He was then given a ticket and eventually released.

The Same Guy Gets Arrested Again

But right around 7 the very same morning, the same suspect was behind the wheel of the same vehicle on First Street in the city of Newburgh. A trooper observed the same motorist commit another traffic violation and pulled him over. State police say it was determined that he was still impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested again.

Troopers say this time he provided a BAC, which registered .09%. And this was three hours after his first arrest, so one has to wonder what his BAC might have been at that time had he complied.