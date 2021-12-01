A recent case involving a New York man who was arrested three times in just 36 hours, has once again shed light on not only the controversial topic of bail reform, but treatment for those suffering from mental illness as well. And according to the NY Post, the suspect even told the NYPD that he'd be out without bail because he "didn't have a record". The suspect's family claims the homeless man was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago and never got the full treatment that he has needed.

The Post says that the suspect's crime spree began the evening of November 21, when he allegedly stole a 12-pack of Coors Light from a local bodega. According to sources, he was soon released with just a ticket. Not much later, the very same suspect allegedly stole a woman's purse by knifepoint on the subway, according to FOX. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox that while prosecutors wanted cash bail, a judge let him go on supervised release. But by the next morning, police say he was back at it again, as he went and stole an iPhone from another woman on the subway.

The Post says he was finally sent to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, though still without bail. The suspect's brother said:

"When he goes to the hospital and is committed there, sometimes for a month or two, he sometimes doesn’t get the treatment completely, and they release him. And once they release him, the problem comes back again."

In another story closer to home, police say an Ulster County man was arrested three times in just 12 hours back in March 2021. The suspect even managed to get arrested twice by the same state trooper that particular day. How in the world does that happen?

