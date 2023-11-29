Is New York State a Good Place To Find a Job?

As the end of another year draws closer, some may be thinking of a career change in 2024. But it can be a very trying and difficult decision. Is changing jobs a wise idea at this point? Are there even that many good paying jobs available in New York state right now?

In order to determine the best states for jobs, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: Job Market and Economic Environment. The study then then evaluated the two dimensions using 34 relevant metrics, which are listed with their corresponding weights.

Is New York a good state to find work?

New York's Rank Among Best and Worst States For Jobs

According to WalletHub's numbers New York ranked slightly below the middle of the pack at 28th overall best state for jobs. However, New York's job market rank was only 34th, according to the study. Our economic environment score was a little better at 18th.

According to WalletHub, Vermont may be the place to go as they ranked 4th overall, with Massachusetts close behind at 9th. New Jersey was 16ht, Connecticut 32nd, and Pennsylvania all the way down at 46th.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, preliminary seasonally adjusted figures say the number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 7,500, or 0.1%, to 8,261,800 in September 2023. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.2% in September 2023.

New York State's private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 119,400, or 1.5%, over the year in September 2023, which was less than the 1.9% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.