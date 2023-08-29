Say it isn't so? Most people around New York state appear to be working a lot of hours every week. So is most of the country for that matter. According to the World Economic Forum, Americans put in an average of 1,811 work hours per year. but does it vary from state to state?

Is New York Working Hard Enough?

Recently, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared all states across two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

WalletHub then dug a bit deeper by analyzing the dimensions using ten key metrics.

New York's Rank

According to this study, New York state ranked 49th out of 50 for work rate? this can't be right? According to numbers, what really hurt New York was that the state was 46th when it came to employment rate.

Some other Direct Work Factors that may have hurt New York's showing was Share of Households where No Adults Work, Idle Youth (18-24), and Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused.

A number of other states in the Northeast didn't do so well, according to this study. Connecticut was 46th, Pennsylvania 41st, Massachusetts was 39th, Vermont 38th, and New Jersey 33rd.

North Dakota was 1st, and New Mexico came in last at 50th.

Of course, this is only one study using a very specific list of categories to measure their results, so take it with a grain of salt.