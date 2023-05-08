New York Hospital Sues Woman For Allegedly Posting Cadaver Pics on Social Media

New York Hospital Sues Woman For Allegedly Posting Cadaver Pics on Social Media

More and more people in recent years have turned to social media to increase their online presence and amount of followers through posted content. At the same time, we've seen more people resort to unethical means to gain a like or subscription at times.

Imagine someone posting graphic pics of a deceased loved one all over their social media accounts to gain followers? This is exactly what one New York state hospital claims an ex-morgue employee did recently.

NBC says the hospital is now suing.

Woman From New York Sued For Allegedly Posting Graphic and Disturbing Content 

NBC NY says that a former morgue attendant (and self-proclaimed social media influencer) is being sued by a hospital that claims she posted " 'macabre pictures', and videos of cadavers onto her personal social media accounts.",

Northwell Health filed a lawsuit in Nassau County that says the woman, who worked for the hospital for only 45 days, was posting the graphic content on her pages for her nearly 20 thousand online followers. The suit says the Brooklyn woman worked for Long Island Jewish Medical Center before staff figured out she was posting videos online from the hospital's morgue.

The lawsuit even claims the woman still posted pictures after her firing in mid-March. The woman was allegedly posting pics and videos of "amputated body parts, internal organs and a late stillbirth."

