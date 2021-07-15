New York Has the Largest In the World, But What the Heck Is It?

Cawker City, Kansas has the World's Largest Ball of Twine, Baker. California has the World's Largest Thermometer and in the Catskills we have the World's Largest Kaleidoscope.

Visit Emerson Resort & Spa in Mount Tremper, New York and you will discover the World's Largest Kaleidoscope! The kaleidoscope was built in 1996 and less than a year later it made it into the Guinness Book of World Records!

Get our free mobile app

World's Largest Kaleidoscope This is what it is like to walk inside of the world's largest kaleidoscope.

Storytown U.S.A. - Lake George, New York Take a look back at Storytown U.S.A. in Lake George.