The 8 Best Getaways New York Commuters Can Visit for $1
That's right! New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a brand new discount program earlier this week that will let New York commuters get to some of the best weekend getaways for only $1.
The program was announced as New York's highly debated new congestion pricing launched into effect.
"Winter Weekend" Discounts for New Yorkers
The new "Winter Weekend" discount offers $1 train rides to any stop along the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and Metro-North line on Saturdays and Sundays.
Now, the discount is only being offered to LIRR and Metro-North monthly ticket holders, BUT those monthly ticket holders are allowed to bring up to 2 other people for $1 as well. So, if you yourself are not a monthly ticket holder but would like to cash in on the $1 rides, it's time to make a new friend!
Kidding aside, Hochul shares that this rare discount is, "aimed at making public transit more affordable and more accessible for New Yorkers."
The Best Weekend Getaways for $1 Train Rides
For just $1 in travel, you can see a lot of the great places New York has to offer! From scenic mountain adventures and waterfront views to award-winning breweries and incredible restaurants, you can really make a great day trip at these train stops.
Many of these places could be considered hidden gems. Take Croton Harmon for example. While many commuters pass this station on a daily basis, many wouldn't even realize that it's home to one of the most iconic dams in the state:
So, without further ado, here are some suggestions on places to visit with your $1 train rides!
Best Daytrips to Take By Train
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers