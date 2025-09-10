New York State Encourages Residents to Eat More Squirrels

Squirrel, it's what's for dinner. Or at least that's what New York State would like you to consider.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging everyone to add squirrel to their diets. According to an email sent out by the department this week, squirrel is "excellent table fare" and can be used in many common recipes, offering up several suggestions on how to prepare a squirrel for dinner.

The suggestion comes as squirrel season begins across the state. It's the earliest fall hunting season, offering a chance for outdoor enthusiasts to get out into the woods and take aim. Because squirrels are everywhere, the DEC says it's the perfect target for new hunters looking to sharpen their skills.

Whether you take a still hunt, sit and wait, or calling approach the action can be steady, and the warm early fall temperatures pleasant.

New Yorkers Encouraged to Eat More Squirrels

The DEC's suggestions for hunting squirrel also come with some recipe ideas. The department suggests substituting squirrel in dishes that call for wild game. They say squirrels can be fried or fricasseed and are delicious in fajitas, meat pies and stews.

Experts describe the taste of squirrel as a cross between chicken and rabbit. According to Fine Dining Lovers, the white meat has found its way back onto the tables of five-star restaurants as chefs appreciate the sustainability of squirrel and the versatility of the mild meat.

So, the next time you can't decide what to have for dinner, head out into nature and score yourself some delicious squirrel. You may be surprised how delicious it is.

