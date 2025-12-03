New York State Man Arrested For Alleged Domestic Assault

An arrest was made after an alleged assault in upstate New York. New York State Police said in a press release that on November 30, troopers arrested a 23-year-old man out of the village of Weedsport, following an assault that occurred at a residence in Weedsport, in Cayuga County.

At approximately 10:25 AM., 911 reported that they received a report of a domestic dispute with injuries. Troopers and Fire/EMS personnel responded and located the suspect outside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged Assault

Troopers say that the investigation determined that the suspect and a 19-year-old female were involved in an argument inside a single rented room within a multi-bedroom residence. During the dispute, officials say the suspect struck the victim and then used a knife to inflict a laceration to the back of her leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say that a young child was present in the room at the time. The child was evaluated at the hospital and found to be unharmed.

New York State Police say that the suspect was charged with felony 2nd degree:assault, felony 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and other offenses.

The man was taken to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Sunoco With Purple Handgun

On December 1, at approximately 5:12 AM. troopers say they responded to a Sunoco in Brunswick, for the report of an armed robbery. The investigation determined that the man allegedly displayed and threatened the clerk with a purple handgun while demanding money from the clerk.

Following the robbery, the suspect reportedly fled the area on foot, says police. The suspect was identified, located and taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop in Brunswick, in Rensselaer County.

Officials say that the handgun used during the crime and a majority of the proceeds stolen during the robbery have been recovered.

The suspect was processed and arraigned town court where he was remanded to the County Correctional Facility. here he is being held without bail.