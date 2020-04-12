New York Church Offers Drive Thru Confessions
Looking for forgiveness while wanting to maintain some sort of social distance as well? Well, one church in New York is offering something unique, just in time for Easter.
The NY Post is reporting that the Church of St. Patrick is offering drive thru confessions amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Since being in a church packed with hundreds of other people isn't considered safe, the church in Huntington is doing the services in the parking lot.
This could serve as a source of comfort and security for some during these uncertain and troubling times.
