Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country.

In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.

According to World Population Review, New York state produces 1,347,435 barrels of beer a year.

New York's Best Beer

With so many breweries and beers to choose from it can be a bit overwhelming where to start. This could help. The website Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in New York using data from BeerAdvocate. several Hudson Valley breweries ranked near the top when it came to highly rated brews.

Best Rated Beers in the Hudson Valley?

According to the study, Beacon's Hudson Valley Brewery ranked 4th overall, with 8 of theirs beers ranked among the state's best. Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown was 6th, with 6 beers on the list. Captain Lawrence in Elmsford was 11th, with 2 beers. Suarez Brewery in Hudson was 15th, with one of their beers making the cut.

Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing Company ranked 1st, with 44 beers among the best in the state, according to BeerAdvocate.

Other Places To Go For a Beer in the Hudson Valley

Of course, lists like this are subjective. If double barrel aged stouts and quadrupole IPAs are not your thing, there are plenty of other great local breweries to go to in the Hudson Valley.

