A Poughkeepsie Man Arraigned and Sent to Jail on Vehicular Manslaughter Charges in Fatal E-Bike Crash.

A 25-year-old Poughkeepsie man has been arraigned on multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed an e-bike rider earlier this month.

According to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Marcinelli, 25, was arraigned Tuesday, September 22, on an indictment handed up by a Dutchess County Grand Jury.

“This case is a devastating reminder of the consequences that can follow when someone chooses to drink and get behind the wheel. We allege that the defendant was driving with a blood-alcohol content of approximately .19% when he struck and killed Jaime Arroyo and then left the scene," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "Jaime lost his life, and his family is left to live with that loss. My Office will continue to hold accountable those who make the choice to drive while intoxicated and put the lives of others at risk.”

The charges stem from a crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. on September 12 near Salt Point Turnpike and Vero Drive in Poughkeepsie.

Prosecutors say Marcinelli was driving with a blood-alcohol content of approximately .19%, when his vehicle struck the victim, Jaime Arroyo, who was riding an electric bicycle. Arroyo was reportedly thrown from the bike in the crash and died from his injuries.

The DA's office also alleges Marcinelli left the scene following the crash and was later apprehended.

Marcinelli is facing:

two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree,

charges of Aggravated DWI,

DWI,

and Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death.

Following Tuesday's arraignment, bail was set at $1 million cash, $3 million bond or a $10 million partially secured bond at 10%.