New York Giants Respond to Death of Young Wappingers Falls Fan

Last week, a 14-year old Giants fan from Wappingers Falls died in a fatal accident. The team has responded with a tribute to him and his family.

The tragic news sent shockwaves through the Hudson Valley last week. Jac Cortes, an eight grader at Wappingers Junior High School lost his life in a tragic bicycle accident on Vassar Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The accident occurred when Cortes was reportedly struck by a truck while traveling north in the southbound side of the road. The tragedy triggered an outpouring of support from the community, who quickly raised almost $30,000 for funeral expenses.

Straub, Catalano & Halvey/Canva Straub, Catalano & Halvey/Canva loading...

New York Giants Respond to Wappingers Student's Death

Cortes was a dedicated New York Giants fan, even wearing the team's jersey in his 7th grade yearbook photo. Family members have requested that those who attend services for Cortes come dressed in Giants shirts or jerseys as a tribute to the young football fan.

After hearing about the funeral request, the New York Giants have responded with a tribute of their own. According to a representative of the team, Cortes' family will be presented with a signed helmet and flowers from the team. Maddi Harris, the New York Giants' Manager of Communications added that the team's "hearts and thoughts are with Jac's family and friends."

Funeral servies will take place on this Thursday at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls. A mass will follow on Friday morning at St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker