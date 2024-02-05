Having lived in the town of New Windsor my entire life, I can say that New Windsor is like thousands of other small towns throughout America. Everybody wakes up in the morning and goes to work, everyone shops at the same stores and there's that kinda sorta big town vibe being that the town is right next to the city of Newburgh.

The point is that like many small towns across the country, not many things happen that stand out to make one day different from another. Which is why seeing news of arrests made in a long term narcotics investigation in my hometown is so surprising. What's more surprising is, how in the hell did I not know about this until now?

New Windsor Narcotics Investigation Details

The news of this recent drug bust were initially released last month just days after everyone welcomed in the New Year. On January 3, 2024, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler made the announcement with Town of New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri that two New Windsor men had been arrested on drug trafficking charges. The report alleges that the town men had been trafficking drugs throughout the town of New Windsor and the surrounding areas.

The two men were identified as Steven Gordon, age 58 and John Maines, age 66. According to the official press release, the Town of New Windsor Police Department had conducted a ten (10) month-long narcotics investigation in conjunction with the DA's Office, the NYSP Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Town of Newburgh Police and Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force of the FBI.

The pivotal moment in the investigation came when law enforcement executed search warrants at a residence in New Windsor. When law enforcement searched the residence they discovered multiple firearms including...

...tow loaded handguns, an assault style rifle, quantities of crack-cocaine and fentanyl, nearly $20,000 in US currency and scales and packing materials used for preparing narcotics for sale...".

New WIndsor Narcotics Investigation Aftermath

As it was previously mentioned, both Gordon and Maines were arrested on drug trafficking charges. Following the arrests Gordon was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. Maines was also arrested and sent to OCJ in lieu of bail.

Following the arrest announcement, District Attorney Hoovler spoke incredibly highly of the agencies involved in seeing this investigation through and thanked them stating...

...It takes the coordinated actions of various law enforcement agencies working together, such as was demonstrated in this case, in order to interrupt the drug trade".

Police Chief Valeri also would go on to express the same level of appreciation and thanks as DA Hoovler in his own statement.

While it did not state when either of the suspects would be back in court, the press release did state that the case will be prosecuted by the Chief Trial Assistant District Attorney Richard Moran.

