Traffic patterns are changing once again in the Hudson Valley. If you find yourself commuting on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge be prepared for another change.

It seems like for the last few years there has been never-ending construction on the Newburgh Beacon bridge. Well, we have some good news and not-the-best news. The good news, the New York State Bridge Authority announced on Facebook that we've made some progress stating:

We are at the half-way mark, Hudson Valley!

With that being said there are some changes coming to the traffic pattern on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Here's the not-so-good news, the New York State Bridge Authority explains:

Route 9D travelers, traveling westbound, please observe the new traffic pattern as work will now begin on the north side of the North Span. All drivers will now proceed on the new deck, in the furthest left lane (on the south side of the North Span).

The new traffic patterns began on Thursday, November 18th, and will continue every Thursday from 3:30 PM to Friday at 7 AM and from Friday at 3:30 PM to Monday at 7 AM. At all other times, the Bridge Authority reports "Route 9D travelers will continue to exit the ramp and merge with I-84 traffic to cross on the South Span."

Other big changes coming to bridges across the Hudson Valley in the near future include the removal of toll booths on the Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and the Rip Van Winkle bridges.

Have you driven under the new gantry on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge? Are you a fan of the cashless tolling system? Chime in on Facebook.

