New Business Set to Open at Former Tito Santana Taqueria in Beacon

An acclaimed restaurant has announced that it's opening up a new location at the former Tito Santana Taqueria in Beacon, New York.

Main Street in Beacon has seen its fair share of change over the past year, with several longtime restaurants and shops closing their doors. One closure that hit especially hard was Tito Santana Taqueria, which had been serving tacos on the corner since 2011. The sudden shutdown left many locals wondering what would become of the well-loved space.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

New Restaurant to Take Over Former Tito Santana Storefront

A new Instagram account was launched this week for a brand new eatery that will be taking over the storefront at 142 Main Street. The Beacon location will become the second home for Tlahco Taqueria, a popular Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Valley. The restaurant is owned by Chef Fermin Ortega, who also runs the acclaimed Casa Ortega in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

For Ortega, opening a Beacon location is a continuation of a lifelong passion. The chef's love for food began back in Mexico, helping his grandmother in the kitchen. After arriving in the United States, he worked his way up in the restaurant industry, starting as a dishwasher before becoming a line cook and eventually taking charge of the kitchen. Today, he’s proud to bring that same work ethic and culinary creativity to his own growing portfolio of Hudson Valley restaurants.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A New Chapter for Popular Beacon, New York Location

The Tito Santana closure left behind an empty storefront with its iconic mural painted over and the interior stripped of fixtures. While it marked the end of an era for one beloved taco shop, the arrival of Tlahco Taqueria promises a new chapter for Main Street.

Diners can expect dishes that not only honor Ortega's Mexican roots but also draw from his years of experience working in kitchens across New York City. His menus are known for incorporating global influences while staying true to authentic flavors.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

When Will Tlahco Taqueria Open its Beacon location?

The loss of Tito Santana was a tough one for Beacon locals and visitors who had made it a regular stop. But with Tlahco Taqueria moving in, the Main Street storefront will soon be hopping again.

No opening date has been announced yet, but one thing is certain—Beacon taco fans won’t have to wait long to find a new go-to spot.

9 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York Here are 9 highly rated places to get Mexican cuisine in Poughkeepsie, New York. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler