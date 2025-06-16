Another long-time Beacon, New York business appears to have shut down for good.

The past year hasn't been a good one for many old-school businesses on Main Street in Beacon. The hip tourist destination has either become too expensive or just too posh for many of the restaurants and shops that were responsible for keeping this Hudson Valley city up and running before it became a darling of hipsters from New York City.

We've seen a number of long-time Beacon businesses shut down recently, including Max's On Main, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, The Mud Club, Homespun Foods, Big Vinny's, and The Vault. Other Beacon landmarks, such as Hudson Beach Glass and Alps Sweet Shop, are both currently for sale. Now, comes word that one of the best taco spots in the Hudson Valley may be shutting down its restaurant on Main Street in Beacon for good.

Legendary Taco Restaurant Closed, Space For Lease

Not too long ago, Tito Santana Taqueria suddenly shut its doors without warning. A note claiming that the restaurant was "closed for repairs" appeared, but there have been no updates or news about the closure on the restaurant's website. The Tito Santana Instagram account, which used to share information about the business, also appears to have been deleted.

Tito Santana opened up in 2011 and has been a fixture on Main Street for over a decade and a half. The popular taco joint was a favorite among locals and frequently appeared at events throughout the Hudson Valley. Now, a new "For Lease" sign has been placed on the window and it appears as if the interior of the restaurant is being completely gutted.

The counters, tables and other fixtures have all been removed from the restaurant, and its iconic mural wall has been painted over with primer. Sadly, it looks as though the restaurant is not closed simply for repairs, as the store's sign says.

It's unclear why the popular taco restaurant may have shut its doors for good, but it now appears that the space is available and is being readied for a new tenant to move in.

