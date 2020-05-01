New Stretch of Rail Trail Opens in Time For Sunny Weekend
A brand new trail near the Walkway Over the Hudson is open and available to hikers this weekend.
Many people are looking forward to getting outside and stretching their legs this weekend. With temperatures in the low 70's, many people will be heading out to local trails and parks to do some hiking. If you're looking for someplace out of the way where it's easier to stay socially distant, a brand new trail that's not yet on everyone's maps may be your best bet.
