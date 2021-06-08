NEW SHOW: Lynyrd Skynyrd is Headed to Saratoga

3 years ago Lynyrd Skynyrd embarked on their 'Last of the Street Survivors' Farewell Tour and luckily for the Capital Region, they aren't done saying goodbye as they make their return to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday August 28th on their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour.

This time, when Lynyrd Skynyrd head to SPAC, they will bring their friends Blackberry Smoke and the Allman Betts Band. Tickets go on sale Friday June 11th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Listen to Q1057 for your chance to win tickets!

The first time Skynyrd played SPAC was 46 years ago, June 17, 1975, on the Nuthin' Fancy Tour and have visited half a dozen times through the 80's, 90's, 2000's and most recently 2019. Consider the songs this band has written over the years and the choices they have for the live show. This is my suggested setlist:

Call Me the Breeze

You Got That Right

That Smell

The Needle and the Spoon

Don't Ask Me No Questions

The Ballad of Curtis Loew

Tuesday's Gone

Saturday Night Special

What's Your Name

Simple Man

I Know A Little

Gimme Back My Bullets

Gimme Three Steps

Sweet Home Alabama

Freebird

On this tour Georgia's Blackberry Smoke are supporting their latest album 'You Hear Georgia'. This year marks the bands 21st year together and 18 years since they released their first album.

The Allman Betts featuring Devon Allman (Gregg's son), Duane Betts (Dickey's son) and Berry Oakley Jr. will open the show. Recently I spoke with Duane Betts about how the band came to be and what it was like to record at Muscle Shoals recording studios. Hear the full interview here:

Looks like we get one more chance to yell FREEBIRD!

