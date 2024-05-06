The Best of British Rock/Metal Coming To Hudson Valley

Saxon and Uriah Heep set to rock Peekskill, NY.

Its the best of British rock and metal, with two legendary bands out on the road on their Hell, Fire & Chaos Tour, and bringing it to the Hudson Valley masses with a big show in Peekskill.

For hard rock metal fans in the area, this is quite a double bill that is coming to our own backyard. And likely a bill you won't have a chance to see again in this area.

I remember getting to finally see Saxon supporting Judas Priest on their Firepower 2018 tour at Mohegan Sun in CT back in 2018. I also saw them play an amazing headlining show at The Chance in Poughkeepsie the same week (an off night of the Judas Priest tour). Saxon led by singer Biff Byford formed in 1977 out of South Yorkshire, England and were one of the leaders of the new wave of British heavy metal. They had eight UK Top 40 albums during the 1980s including four UK Top 10 albums and two Top 5 albums. They had numerous hit singles on the UK Singles Chart and experienced success all over Europe and Japan, as well as in the United States.

During the 1980s, Saxon established themselves among Europe's most successful metal acts. The band tours regularly and have sold more than 23 million records worldwide. I remember first discovering Saxon as a young kid with the Denim and Leather and Power and the Glory albums. I also remember being a big fan of their cover of Christopher Cross's "Ride Like the Wind" off their 1988 album Destiny.

Get our free mobile app

Uriah Heep officially formed in 1969 in London, England, Bernie Shaw has been the singer of Uriah Heep since 1986. The lineup remained unchanged from 1986 until 2007, with veteran Mick Box on lead guitar, Trveor Bolder on bass, Lee Kerslake on drums vocalist Bernie Shaw and Phil Lanzon on keyboards.

Uriah Heep were part of the early 1970s rock scene and have been referred to as major pioneers of the hard rock, heavy metal and progressive rock genres. The band have sold over 40 million albums worldwide, with over 4 million sales in the US, where their best-known songs include "Gypsy", "Easy Livin''", "The Wizard", "Sweet Lorraine", and "Stealin'".

Saxon and Uriah Heep Hell, Fire & Chaos Tour Coming to Peekskill, NY

Saxon and Uriah Heep are set to play the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill this Friday, May 10 at 8pm. Tickets and info here.

Uriah Heep English Heavy Metal Band Uriah Heep Gallery Credit: Sanctuary Records