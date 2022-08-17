New Sebastian Maniscalco Show Announced at the MJN Convention Center: Enter To Win

The Hudson Valley can't get enough of Sebastian Maniscalco! The MJN Convention Center has just announced that they are adding another show at 5:00 pm on September 11th, in addition to his 8:00 pm show that night, due to popular demand!

If you were looking for a sign to go to this superstar comedian's performance, this is it! Keep reading to find out how you can win tickets to see Sebastion live on his Nobody Does This Tour.

Sebastian is a legend in the comedy scene, first starting out with open mics at bars in California in the 90s, to having his own comedy specials on Netflix! He's been featured on numerous Comedy Central specials, hosts a hit Podcast series, and has a Netflix Special called "Stay Hungry".

He's also dabbled in acting, staring in hit movies like The Green Book, The Irishman, and many more. He's most famous for doing physical comedy on stage while having perfect one-liners and hilarious punch lines.

The Nobody Does This Tour is one of Sebastian's biggest and best comedy tours in recent years, and you do not want to miss a night of laughs with him!

We're giving you a chance to win tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco's newly added 5:00 pm show at the MJN Convention Center on September 11th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.