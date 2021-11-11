New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Hudson Valley

A new seafood restaurant looks to have found a home at a popular mall in the Hudson Valley.

I'm a lover of all things seafood. I love my shrimp, scallops, lobster and crabmeat. I'll often visit the area Red Lobster and grab the Ultimate Feast for my seafood fix. It seems like I've been seeing a lot of new seafood places opening up in my neck of the woods of Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County). And I'm always up to checking out something new. And a short roadtrip to Orange County and the Middletown, NY area is always fun for me. It sounds like I'm due for another trip out that way soon.

J's Seafood Steam n Fry which is located at the Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown at 128 Dolson Ave. is reportedly expanding and opening shop soon with a new location. According to a Facebook posting by Barbara Martinez of the Emporium Square Artisan Market, A 7 day operation was needed for J's Seafood Steam n Fry and they've found a new home opening soon at The Galleria at Crystal Run. J's Seafood and Fish Fry is said to be continuing at the Emporium Square Artisan Market which runs weekends (Sat and Sun from 9am-6pm) for the month of November, then they will be at their new location in December according to the posting. Martinez wished the business success and continued growth.

After reaching out to J's Seafood and Fish Fry, I was told that the grand opening will actually be on Nov. 20 at Noon! They will however be at the Emporium this weekend. So get ready for some more great eats Middletown, NY and all the best to J's Seafood Steam n Fry on this new, full time location.