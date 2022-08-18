New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, after reopening in January of 2021, the business ended up closing permanently a short time after. The spot at 60 Raymond Ave had been empty since.

New Authentic Greek Restaurant Open in Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant has finally taken over at the former BurgerFi location. Delta Pi Real Greek is a family-owned restaurant now open at 60 Raymond Ave, near Vassar College offering authentic and healthy Greek food.

Looking over their website, the restaurant offers to build your own gyros. I'm sold! As a big fan of gyros, this will have to be a place for me to go check out. No more waiting for the annual Greek festival or the county fair circuit for me to get my hands on a good gyro. LOL Although honestly, there are some great places throughout the Hudson Valley that offer great Greek food options. You can check out a list of some of the best places to get Greek Food in the area below.

It's great to see another new restaurant in the Poughkeepsie area and we look forward to visiting Delta Pi Real Greek soon! Best of luck to this new business and much success.

