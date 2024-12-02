Something New Has Taken Over Frequently Changing Catskill Location

On Monday, November 25th, an announcement was made regarding one location in Catskill that has played host to 4 different eateries in the last 9 years.

While the spot has seen a lot of change over the last decade, the latest owners already have some pretty strong ties to the food scene around the Hudson Valley.

New Eatery Comes to Catskill

601 Main Street in Catskill has lived a lot of different lives.

If we turn the clocks back to 2015, the spot was home to Tatiana's Italian Restaurant. The spot was well-reviewed with many sharing how it became their go-to Italian spot in the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

However, by 2018, the spot would become Atelier Restaurant Bar. The eatery continued serving up Italian dishes as well as kebabs, seafood and more.

By 2021, the location would change hands again, transforming into Artis on the Creek. The Southern cuisine and steakhouse was related to the Atris located out of Schenectady.

Once more, by 2022, the spot would become Piccolo Dal Torrente. The Italian eatery was the passion project of chef Rodrigo Silva who helped open the eatery at 601 Main Street after attempting to open first at a spot on Water Street in Catskill.

Get our free mobile app

In 2023, Silva passed away from a heart attack at the age of 53 according to ABC News. The restaurant remained open until relocating to 1147 Main Street in Leeds, NY where it remains running today.

601 Main Street's Newest Business

It was Hudson's Plaza Diner that took to Facebook on November 25th to share the exciting news that 601 Main Street would be opening again at Arianny's Casa Grande Mexican Bar & Grill.

So, why did a diner make this exciting announcement? Well, see for yourself:

Congratulations poured in in response to the announcement.

We wish Arianny's the best of luck with their new restaurant.

If you're in the mood to support some other new eateries around the Hudson Valley, here's a good list of places to start from:

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024 Check out some of the great new eateries and watering holes that have come to the Hudson Valley in 2024 so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers