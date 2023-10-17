Rev Up! New Powersports Store Opens At Poughkeepsie Galleria

Cool, new shop features bikes, ATVs, mopeds, and more.

There are a lot of power sports enthusiasts throughout the Hudson Valley area, and there's a brand new store now open at the Poughkeepsie Galleria to cater to that enthusiastic crowd.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria located on Rt 9 in Poughkeepsie is the largest shopping center in Dutchess County. In the early 1980s, a proposal for a two-story indoor mall in Poughkeepsie, New York was submitted. Despite much conflict and many protests, the proposal was submitted, and the mall opened on August 1, 1987.

The mall features the traditional retailers Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and Target while featuring prominent specialty retailers such as American Eagle, Build-A-Bear, PacSun, Sephora, H&M, Hollister, and Windsor. The Galleria has an area of 1,100,000 square feet with two floors containing 123 shops and restaurants as well as the 16-screen, Regal Cinemas theater. Now a new store for power sports enthusiasts has been added to the roster.

A couple of months back, my boy Gino, a barber who works at C & C Unisex Hair Design in the mall, messaged me a photo of what appeared to be a new store opening soon in the mall. A literal powersports lovers paradise appeared to be lingering behind a black curtain.

Photo credit: Luigi Benigni Photo credit: Luigi Benigni loading...

Well, the wait is finally over as The Poughkeepsie Galleria took to social media and their official Facebook page on Sunday to announce that the store is now open.

Power Sport Wheels Now Open at Poughkeepsie Galleria

Power Sport Wheels is now open on the upper level near Macy's offering bikes, helmets, accessories, and more.

Get our free mobile app

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at? Gallery Credit: Boris