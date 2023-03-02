New Plan For Restaurant/Hotel Proposal at Busy 9D/84 Intersection

A parcel of land at the intersection of I-84 and Route 9D was eyed for a new hotel and restaurant, but now another business is being planned for the same spot.

The Town of Fishkill will meet next week to discuss a proposal to bring a new business to a vacant plot of land at one of the Hudson Valley's busiest intersections. Dutchess county commuters are familiar with the tangle of lights and ramps connecting I-84 and Route 9D. At the southern light of the intersection sits a wooded piece of land that developers were hoping to transform into a new restaurant and hotel.

The original plans show the restaurant sitting close to 9D and the ramp onto the eastbound side of I-84. Next to the 7,000-square-foot eatery would be a four-story, 70-room hotel. A hotel at this spot would most likely be a huge moneymaker, with its access to I-84 and proximity to the booming tourist area of Beacon. However, the negative impact on traffic that these businesses would have created made it unlikely that the project would ever be approved.

The owner of the property considered other options that the land was zoned for including a nursing home, medical clinic and professional offices, but all of these options had a similar negative impact on traffic.

Now, developers are hoping to use the same plot of land for another business, but one that may be a bit less exciting for tourists and local residents.

The property is currently being considered by the Fishkill Planning Board for a self-storage business. The 51,500-square-foot building would cover much of the parcel and be dedicated to serving as a place for local residents to store excess items.

There are already several other self-storage businesses that are either currently in operation or under construction not far from this location. EZ Storage is just a half mile north on Route 9D. In addition, the former site of Osho restaurant on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie is being cleared to build another self-storage business. U-Haul is also proposing a similar business on Stage Door Road just off Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger.

According to developers, the new self-storage business would have a minimal impact on traffic and would allow for landscaping that would serve as a screen from the roadways. The Town of Fishkill Planning Board will be reviewing the developer's submission and discussing possible environmental impacts on Thursday, March 9.

