New Paltz: Waterfront Groovy Blueberry Property Is For Sale

You could call it the Grooviest place in the Hudson Valley and it could be all yours. The iconic home of the Groovy Blueberry is for sale in the Village of New Paltz. If you have ever visited New Paltz you are sure to have visited and most likely purchased a piece of clothing from this store that has been apart of the New Paltz fabric for decades.

The Groovy Blueberry is one of the many destination locations people head to when they visit New Paltz for a day or a weekend. One of the things that has made them unique, in addition to their original tie-dye designs, is their amazing location at the end of town as you head out to the Shawangunk Ridge. They are the last thing you see on the way out and the first thing you notice on the way into the Village of New Paltz.

The listing on LoopNet by Jon Cohen describes the property as a storefront with two apartments on top. The commercial space would be available when the property is purchased and will include an empty build-able lot across the street which is currently being used as a parking lot. Listed for just under $5 million, this is one of the most visible places in the Village of New Paltz. If you wanted to run a business there it is definitely a high traffic area with neighbors that include Clemson Brewing Company and Water Street Market.

Besides the retail opportunities this piece of property also sits next to the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail that runs more than 21 miles North and south from Wallkill to Rosendale. It also sit directly on the Wallkill River's high side with access to the river.

