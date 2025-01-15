The Hudson Valley saw a number of road work projects this summer. And while many of them were completed pretty quickly, a number of those projects are still being finished as we kick off 2025.

These projects spanned everything from filling potholes in Poughkeepsie to constructing brand new bike and pedestrian lanes in New Paltz. And while many are eager to make use of these new additions, one Ulster County Town shared an important announcement to its residents regarding regarding a safety concern.

New Paltz's Newest Bike and Pedestrian Lane

New Paltz already has a ton of great routes where people can ride their bikes and go for walks. In 2024 however, the Town of New Paltz broke ground on a project that aimed to form an easier path connecting the two popular Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

Henry W. Dubois Drive is a straight road that technically connects the two trails. Except, Henry W. Dubois Drive had fairly narrow shoulders with no dedicated bike lane, making any walking or riding along the road pretty dangerous - especially once the sun sets.

The project to build the new multi-use bike and pedestrian lane came with some resistance from residents, but ultimately will create, "over 30 miles of off-road cycling and hiking to users of all ages and abilities" according to The Town of New Paltz.

Bike and Pedestrian Lane Progress in New Paltz

For people who frequently take Henry W. Dubois Drive, the construction has been less than convenient to maneuver around with the only real detour being straight through Main Street. However, the heavy lifting appears to be mostly done.

By this point, the road is repaved and the section dedicated for bikes and pedestrians is pretty clear. It's not surprising that people have already begun making use of the lane walking their dogs and riding bikes.

Get our free mobile app

However, the Town of New Paltz shared on Wednesday, January 15 that residents should avoid using the lane just yet! While the project looks close to completion, the area is still considered an active construction zone.

According to the Town of New Paltz Facebook page,

"The path has yet to be accepted by the Town due to accessibility issues for Town equipment to maintain the path during winter events. There are also drainage issues, along with the marking out of the grass areas that have no delineation."

Because the project isn't totally finished yet, the town shared that anyone who does choose to use the lane despite the warning is using the path "at their own risk." To minimize the risk, the Town also shared that barricades have been added at every cross street, making the path less easily accessible for now.

Changes New Paltz Has Seen in 2024 Here are some of the biggest changes the town has seen so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers