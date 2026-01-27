Get RED-y...

If you've seen people wearing red, or buildings and businesses lit up in a red glow recently, there's a good reason. It's all part of The American Heart Association's campaign Go Red for Women, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about women's heart health. From national landmarks to neighborhood communities, this annual rush of red unites millions around the nation for one goal: saving women's lives.

Save the Date

The entire month of February is National Heart Month which aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, and a huge part of that is National Wear Red Day. This year it's Friday, February 6th 2026. Before then, The Heart Association is inviting your business or home to "glow red" in order to raise awareness on heart disease in women.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

According to the CDC, over 60 million women (44%) in the U.S. are living with some form of heart disease. In 2023, it was responsible for the deaths of 304,970 women, or about 1 in every 5 female deaths. Glow Red for Women helps change that by encouraging women to learn the signs, start conversations, and take simple steps to protect their health; wearing red is just a step in a much larger staircase.

Glow Red, Wear Red. Be Seen, Be Heard.

Wearing red, or illuminating your business or home in red lights, is a tangible reminder of how important it is to fight for Women's Heart Disease Awareness. It's more than just wearing a red shirt, it's about empowering women to put their health first, while supporting each other along the way. Get out there and spread the word. Taking care of your heart is one of the most important things you can do; for yourself and those who care about you.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit goredforwomen.org or if you're interested in glowing red, reach out to Development Director Valerie Ubriaco - valerie.ubriaco@heart.org