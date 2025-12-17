3 NY Casinos Coming; Which is Easiest to Get to From Hudson Valley?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Three new casinos are on their way to New York, but are any of them going to be more convenient to get to than Resorts World Catskills?

This month, New York State approved three downstate casino locations not far from the Hudson Valley. The new casinos will be Metropolitan Park near Citi Field in Queens, Bally’s Bronx at Ferry Point in the Bronx and Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens. With Resorts World Catskills already just a short drive away, will any of these new casinos be worth the trip from the Hudson Valley?

Getting to New York's Newest Casinos From the Hudson Valley

For many locals, Resorts World Catskills in Monticello feels like the default casino option. By car, it is a pretty easy ride. You are looking at about a ninety-minute drive from the middle of the Hudson Valley in Beacon. But will it actually be easier to get to any of the new casinos that will soon open south of the region?

Take a Train to the Casino?

For those who don't want to drive to the casino, the new location at Willets Point next to Citi Field in Queens will be easily accessible by train.

From Beacon, you can take Metro-North straight into Grand Central and then hop on the 7 train. That subway line goes directly to the Mets-Willets Point station. The whole trip will take just under two hours. Even though that's about a half-hour longer than the trek to Monticello, there's no driving involved.

While you can get into the Bronx on Metro-North, there is no subway stop right at Ferry Point, where Bally's Bronx will be located. That means a bus or rideshare for the final stretch, which is probably a dealbreaker.

The Longest Ride of Them All

Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park will be the most difficult to get to, even by train. After taking Metro-North into Manhattan, you are looking at a long ride on the A train deep into Queens. It can easily stretch past two hours and feels like a haul, especially late at night.

Your Best Bet for Hitting the Casino from the Hudson Valley

If you are driving, Resorts World Catskills is the hands-down winner with the easiest and least stressful casino trip.

But if you're looking for the convenience and safety of taking the train and don't mind an extra half-hour of travel time, Willets Point in Queens is the clear winner.

Of course, there's always Resorts World Hudson Valley. If you're just looking for slots and electric table games without all of the extras like fine dining and entertainment, the casino at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 is right here in our own backyard.\

