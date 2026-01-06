New Voice Joins Hudson Valley Morning Radio Team

On Monday, The Hudson Valley's top morning show welcomed a new member to the team.

After a long search, it was announced that Jana Deak has officially joined The Boris Show on 101.5 WPDH. A lifelong New Yorker, Deak comes from CBS 6 in Albany, where she could be seen reporting on the crime beat. Before that, Deak was a contributor for the Post Star in Glens Falls.

Long-time WPDH personality, Robyn Taylor, retired last year only to quickly "un-retire" for a scaled-back workday, appearing on the Boris Show after 8:30am each morning. Deak will be a full-time member of the show, joining Robyn, newsman Bobby Welber, Dan the Producer and Boris each weekday morning from 6am to 10am.

Who is Jana Deak?

Deak is a mother of three young children and a huge fan of true crime, a topic that became the inspiration for her first self-published novel. The new morning show member says she applied for the job at WPDH because she wanted to try something new and find a job where her personality was valued.

When asked what she's looking forward to the most in her new morning show position, Deak says she's excited to interact with the listeners and share her opinions and sense of humor with the Hudson Valley.

You can hear Jana Deak along with Boris and the rest of the show each weekday morning on 101.5 WPDH and on the free WPDH mobile app. The Hudson Valley's Home of Rock and Roll welcomes Deak to the staff just as the station kicks off its 50th anniversary.

