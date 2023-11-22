New Luxury Homes Open in Fishkill, New York; Peek Inside

A new community of luxury homes has just opened in Fishkill, New York.

The Townhomes at Van Wyck Mews will add an additional 113 homes to the existing Toll Brothers communities off Merritt Boulevard in Fishkill. The two-story and three-story townhomes come in six different designs around 2,000 square feet.

With proximity to I-84 and the Metro-North station in Beacon, the area has become highly sought after. This is just the latest neighborhood of luxury homes that Toll Brothers has opened in the past few years. A riverfront community called Hudson Landing broke ground last summer not far away in Beacon.

Van Wyck Mewes features many of the same luxury details as Hudson Landing does and are priced from the low $500,000s. Dave Bauer, the Division President of Toll Brothers announced the opening this week.

We are excited to open another new home community in the Dutchess County area, offering our Toll Brothers home buyers modern and open floor plans and the opportunity to personalize their new home – all in a convenient location.

The open floor plans feature up to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and include spacious kitchens, home offices, tech niches, and more. Aside from the townhouse, owners will also have access to other amenities including a private community pool, a clubhouse and an "outdoor living area" that features barbecue pits and a fireplace. Residents will also receive lawn care and snow removal.

Images and more details about Van Wyck Mewes are available online. Those interested in seeing the properties can also make an appointment to schedule a tour.

