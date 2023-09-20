New ‘Last Show Ever’ Announced For Legendary Chance Theater

Legendary music venue going out with a bang with a performance from Hatebreed.

The end is near for The Chance Theater as we know it. The legendary music venue had been on the market for years, and there had been speculation for some time, with people asking, Is the Legendary Chance Theater Closing Its Doors? with a lot of talk about a Final Weekend being held at the beloved venue at the end of October.

Initially, it was thought that the final show at the club would be local area rockers Breach The Asylum with Eric Dalton on Friday, Oct. 27. Then, it was reported that The Chance Theater was closing and a final concert had been planned. The Chance was said to have been sold at the end of August and a new final show was added to The Chance schedule for Saturday, Oct 28 featuring Hudson Valley-based Rolling Stones tribute band 50 Amp Fuse.

The Chance Theater Sold, New Owners Have Ambitious Plans

It was reported just last week that The Chance had been sold to Chai Developers, and the new owners revealed ambitious plans for the venue, with a plan to transform the entire City of Poughkeepsie.

New 'Last Show Ever' Announced for The Chance Theater

Whatever happens to The Chance under the new ownership is anyone's guess, but one thing is clear, and that's that the Chance as we once knew it is coming to an end. Hardcore rockers Hatebreed have just announced the 'Last Show Ever' at The Chance.

Formed out of Bridgeport. CT in 1994, Hatebreed released their debut album Satisfaction is the Death of Desire on Victory Records in 1997. The album lifted them out from the underground scene and thanks to this rise in fame they got a record deal with Universal Records. They released Perseverance in 2002, which hit the Billboard 200. Combining elements of hardcore and heavy metal, the band is often described as a metalcore, hardcore punk, and beatdown hardcore band. The band's last studio album was 2020's Weight of the False Self on Nuclear Blast Records.

Hatebreed is no stranger to Poughkeepsie and The Chance, having played the venue numerous times (drummer Matt Byrne is a Poughkeepsie native). They took to social media to announce how important the venue has been to them over the years, and that they couldn't let the Chance close without playing one final show in the legendary building.

Tickets for Hatebreed at The Chance on Sunday, Oct. 29 go on sale this Friday, Sept. 22 at Noon. More info here.