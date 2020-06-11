New Jersey Town Reminds Everyone Not Take Selfies With Bears

Everyone wants to get that memorable shot to put up on Instagram or Facebook. However, sometimes people don't make the wisest decisions. We've heard the stories of people falling off cliffs while taking a selfie. Well, taking your pic with wildlife might be something you want to avoid also.

A police department in New Jersey has taken to social media to urge residents not to take selfie shots with bears. After two bear sightings Wednesday, the Winslow Township Police Department reminded everyone on their Facebook page not to approach the animals.

Please do not, I repeat, DO NOT attempt to take selfies with the bear," the department wrote on Facebook, along with other safety recommendations.

NJ.com says that the department also gave advice through their Facebook post not to approach or feed the bears. American black bears are commonly found among the forested areas of the northeast and within the Appalachian Mountains. They can vary in size by region, though both male and female black bears found in New York state average around 298 LBs., according to Wikipedia.

According to Wikipedia, the largest black bear ever hunted within the United States was from Morris County, New Jersey in December 2011. That particular bear weighed in at 830 lbs.

