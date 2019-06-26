New Jersey Bans Sports Betting For Upcoming Event in New York

In May 2018, the Supreme Court Sports repealed a federal ban that now legalizes sports betting in seven states outside Nevada, according to Casino.org. However, for New Jersey residents, there is one upcoming "sporting" event they will not be allowed to place wagers on.

It also once again bears the question; does this event even remotely resemble an actual sporting event?

The NY Post is reporting that New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement will not allow betting on the Fourth of July Coney Island Hot Dog Eating contest. Casino.org reports that there have been a number of requests to place bets on an event that features a bunch of people stuffing their faces with dangerous amounts of food. However, Press of Atlantic City writer David Danzis wrote on Twitter;

So…this needs to be said. If you EVEN considered betting on a hot dog contest, you have a problem. You definitely have a gambling problem. But you likely have other psychological problems too that require professional help.

In January 2019, the New York State Gaming Commission gave preliminary approval to rules and regulations that would authorize sports wagering at Resorts World Catskills, Del Lago Resort & Casino, Tioga Downs Casino, and Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady.

