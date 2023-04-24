New Ice Cream Shop Opens in Sullivan County

Local Pizza in Callicoon expands with new ice cream shop.

The origins of ice cream parlors have often been debated, but most scholars trace the first ice cream parlor back to France in the 17th century. Ice Cream remained a rare and exotic dessert enjoyed mostly by the elite until 1800. In the early 1800s, an early form of a U.S. ice cream parlor existed in Philadelphia, PA which sold all kinds of refreshments, such as ice cream, French Cordials, Cakes, Clarets, jellies, etc.

Who Doesn't Love Pizza and Ice Cream?

Local Pizza in Callicoon, NY describes their business as "simple food done well", offering up pizza, including 100% vegan pizza, along with tacos and noodle bowls, and now ice cream has been added to the menu. The shop at 4499 State Rt 17B in Callicoon just recently expanded their shop to now offer the tasty treat, just in time for summer.

http://

Local Ice Cream Offerings

Local Ice Cream is part of the Local Pizza expanded dining area, offering full service ice cream options from soft-serve to local hard ice cream, to shakes and classic sodas. Operating hours for the ice cream shop is Thursday and Friday 3-9pm, Saturday 12-9pm, and Sunday 12-8pm.

Get our free mobile app

Some of our fondest summer memories involve heading down to the ice cream stand with the family, and enjoying some frozen treats. If you find yourself in the Sullivan County area, be sure to stop in and check out this new welcomed addition.