Is This Historic Hudson Valley Firehouse Your New Dream Home?

Have you ever dreamed of living in a firehouse? Well, that dream could become a reality now that a local piece of history has become available.

A once-in-a-lifetime Hudson Valley property has gone on the market that could become a unique home. The building dates back to the 1800s and has spent generations serving as the home base of the local fire department. It also may be the perfect place to raise a family.

Firehouse For Sale in Hudson Valley

Described as an "extremely unique property" with "plenty of space", the former firehouse could be just the place to live out your Ghostbusters dreams.

Located in North Branch, New York, the Sullivan County property is just a few miles away from Callicoon and Jeffersonville. The former firehouse was built in the 1940s next to the original firehouse from the 1800s which now serves as a storage building. According to a listing from Century 21, the two-floor building has lots of "mid-century vibes" including a retro kitchen and eating area.

The main building has served as a firehouse for 80 years, but can easily be converted into a home. The property includes high ceilings, pine wood floors, a bedroom, lots of closet space and one of the largest garages you'll ever see.

The former firehouse includes a large open space with a stage that was once used as a dance hall. The layout seems perfect for open-concept living. Unfortunately, there is one popular feature not included that may be a dealbreaker for those who've always dreamed of living in an old firehouse.

Even though the building was used as a firehouse for decades, it does not appear to have a fire pole. If you want to get from the top floor to the bottom floor, you'll have to use the historic Kohler-built staircase instead.

Aside from the 1800s firehouse out back, there's also an additional 1440-square-foot metal pole building with sliding doors which can serve as a studio, workshop or storage for a boat or other vehicles that don't fit in the gigantic two-firetruck garage.

Those who are interested in the property can check out the full listing online.

