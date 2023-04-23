Moderate Earthquake Felt Across Parts of New York State

Anyone feel the ground shake?

For the second time in a little over a week, parts of New York state have experienced an earthquake. Previously, the USGS said that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred just outside Watertown on April 13. Sources say the tremor was felt about a half a mile from Adams Center, NY.

Fires, Quakes, & Tornadoes Across New York

It's been a wild week for weather across the state, as heat and exceptionally dry weather sparked wildfires across 16 counties in New York state a week ago.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that a tornado struck parts of Sullivan County early Saturday evening. ABC says the storm struck areas from Roscoe to Calicoon Center, as heavy rains and hail pushed through the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

This was part of the same storm system that brought deadly tornadoes to Oklahoma and Kansas in the middle of the week.

Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State

The USGS says that an earthquake affected parts of the state Sunday, as tremors could be felt in parts of central and northern New York. WYSR says that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 magnitude hit Adams Center, just 10 miles southwest of Watertown.

This is now the second time in less than two weeks that a quake struck the same area. Some sources had initially rated the quake a 4.7

WYSR says that there was no report of any damage in the area.

Most earthquakes that happen within the state are either far north towards Quebec, in western New York around Lake Ontario, or closer to the New York City area. The most well known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line. The 185 mile system of faults runs through parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has been known to spawn smaller earthquakes.

How Much Rain Did We Get?

As we round out the end of the weekend, some of the rainfall totals are starting to come in. The NWS says that parts the state received anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday and early Sunday, which is much needed relief from the fire threat that has loomed the past few weeks.