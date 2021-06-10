adogslifephoto

Remember, adopt, don't shop!

In the Hudson Valley, there are so many incredible organizations. Charities, funds, groups, and plenty more all make up our community. Of course, we can't forget the animal shelters. Each shelter in the Hudson Valley truly has one goal: to help animals. It's great we have so many and now, a shelter has just opened its doors to the public.

According to their Facebook , C ARE (Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts) of Dutchess County has officially opened its doors to the public. In April 2020, they opened a brand new shelter location but unfortunately had to cancel the grand opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter will be open to the public every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for the shelter, they were thankfully able to complete all adoptions by appointment only. Now, you'll be able to stop by on Saturdays without an appointment. According to their Facebook, CARE is asking if you have an approved application to adopt that you come into met the animals. After all, you cannot adopt an animal without meeting it first.

Some important things to remember are that you must be ready to adopt when you come in, as they cannot hold animals before or after the visit. According to their Facebook, CARE will still allow you to schedule an appointment during the week when they are not open to the public. You can get more info by calling them at (845)-240-4862. You also need to be able to pay the adoption fee when you come in and want to adopt, after having your application approved. The fee is accepted via cash or check, credit cards are not accepted. Oh, and you'll need a carrier if you are adopting a cat or kitten!

CARE of Dutchess County is a no-kill animal shelter that has been around for over 20 years. They have a variety of pets available to adopt like dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and hamsters.